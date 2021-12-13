Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.87 ($27.94).

Several research firms recently issued reports on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($30.67) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of GYC opened at €20.66 ($23.21) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.61. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($22.63).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

