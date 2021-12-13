Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 2,416 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $112.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

