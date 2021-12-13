Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.19 and last traded at $72.00. 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 43,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.
The stock has a market cap of $503.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 18.52%.
About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.