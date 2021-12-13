Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.19 and last traded at $72.00. 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 43,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.

The stock has a market cap of $503.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gravity by 32.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gravity during the third quarter valued at $1,049,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the third quarter valued at $2,808,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gravity by 57.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

