Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.75. 5,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,515,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $821.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.02.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Gritstone bio by 62.5% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,282,000 after buying an additional 319,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 2.5% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,356,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

