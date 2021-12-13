Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading Down 1.1%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

