Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $91.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $115.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $394.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.30. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

