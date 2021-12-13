Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $91.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $115.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $394.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.30. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.