Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $102.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.06 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $121.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $443.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.36 million to $454.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $618.64 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $674.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

HALO stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock worth $6,463,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,890,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

