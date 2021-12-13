Head-To-Head Survey: Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) vs. Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and Iridium Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 N/A N/A N/A Iridium Communications -1.88% -0.84% -0.35%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine 4 and Iridium Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A Iridium Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75

Iridium Communications has a consensus target price of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than Alpine 4.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and Iridium Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iridium Communications $583.44 million 9.22 -$56.05 million ($0.09) -451.89

Alpine 4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iridium Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Alpine 4 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc. is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government. The Land Mobile business engages in the provision of mobile satellite communications services to the land mobile sector, providing handset services to areas not served or inconsistently served by existing terrestrial communications networks. The Maritime business provides broadband terminals, embedded devices and handsets. Its market space includes merchant shipping, fishing, research vessels and specialized water craft. The Aviation business provides mobile satellite communications services to the aviation sector. Its services are used in commercial and global government aviation applications, principally by corporate jets, corporate and government helicopter fleets, specialized general aviation fleets, such as medevac companies and fire suppression fleets, and high-end personal aircraft. The Iot Data Services provid

