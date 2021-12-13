Head to Head Survey: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) versus EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVmo and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million 3.39 -$3.50 million ($0.33) -2.03 Playtika $2.37 billion 3.14 $92.10 million $0.70 25.96

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo. EVmo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EVmo and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 0 2 10 0 2.83

Playtika has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.75%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -117.85% -1,429.68% -113.30% Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of EVmo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Playtika beats EVmo on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

