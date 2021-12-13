Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $24.87

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.87, but opened at $24.10. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 2,589 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

