Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 266.60 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.65). 25,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 72,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £367.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 277.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 275.30.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £98,690 ($130,421.57).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

