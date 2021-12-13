Hexavest Inc. Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,602 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.73. 38,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

