Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 143.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,620,000 after acquiring an additional 222,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after buying an additional 178,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,086,000 after buying an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 115,906 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.08 and a 12-month high of $316.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.02.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

