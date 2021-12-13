Hexavest Inc. Sells 13,814 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 35.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.66. 37,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,794. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The stock has a market cap of $233.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.49 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

