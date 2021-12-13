Hexavest Inc. Sells 17,524 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,524 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 299,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 84,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,030. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

