Hexavest Inc. Sells 4,150 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 12.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the software company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 107.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Adobe by 5.6% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.94 on Monday, hitting $665.39. 35,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,957. The firm has a market cap of $316.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

