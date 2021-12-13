Hexavest Inc. Sells 88,012 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,155,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

