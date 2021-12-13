Hiblocks Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $29.15 million and $326,937.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.75 or 0.08013087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,114.41 or 1.00014927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

