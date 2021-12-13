High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $650,906.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

