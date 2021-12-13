Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Shares Up 2.5%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $87.10. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hino Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.