Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) shares were down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 88,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 140,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

