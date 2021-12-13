Hostmore (OTC:MORRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Hostmore (OTC:MORRF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a 195.00 price target on the stock.

MORRF remained flat at $$1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday.

