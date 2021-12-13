Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after buying an additional 843,394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $39,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,894,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.