Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.