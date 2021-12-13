Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 148.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $460.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.39 and its 200 day moving average is $430.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

