HyperCash (HC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.12 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $19.07 million and $4.12 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,640.10 or 0.99527003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00046683 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00272389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00388713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00132972 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.