Hyve Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $410,977.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.41 or 0.08011458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.29 or 0.99854737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

