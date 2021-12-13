Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading 0% Higher

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.50. 4,298 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $723,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

