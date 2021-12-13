ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 7.5% Higher

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.31. 2,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,225,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

