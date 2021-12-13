Infinite Ore (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Infinite Ore Corp. (CVE:ILI) rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 542,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 613,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12.

Infinite Ore Company Profile (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Ore Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% option interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Eastern Vision property consisting of 5 claims totaling 80 units covering an area of 1,425 hectares; and the North Buffy Lake property comprising 9 claims totaling 193 units covering an area of approximately 3,440 hectares located in the Red Lake District, Ontario.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.