Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Trading Up 6.2%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 5,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 916,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,990,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,391 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,571,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

