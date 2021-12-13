InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Shares Down 0.7%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 154,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 58,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

