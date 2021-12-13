Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) COO Buys 33,561 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ET traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.23. 27,074,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,179,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 125.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 109,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

