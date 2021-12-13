Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 309 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $3,378,777.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $84,592.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13.

Shares of MEDP traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.26. 124,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,151. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.21. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

