Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Down 2.9%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 6,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 33.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.