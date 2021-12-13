Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $96.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $55.70 and a 52 week high of $98.77.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

