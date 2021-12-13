Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the November 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DWAS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.03. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,979. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 368,563 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,062,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 70,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.