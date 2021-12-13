Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 209.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,830,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $1,214,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $398.73 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

