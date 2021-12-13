Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mainstreet Equity (MEQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mainstreet Equity (TSE: MEQ) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2021 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

12/9/2021 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$120.00 to C$140.00.

12/8/2021 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$126.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MEQ traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$120.59. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 52-week low of C$73.91 and a 52-week high of C$120.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$111.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

