Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) PT Raised to $115.00

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

CSR stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,804. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $111.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.42, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

