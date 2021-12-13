IoTeX (IOTX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.29 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $998.72 million and approximately $50.29 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00324451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

