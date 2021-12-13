IQeon Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $2.96 or 0.00006327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $16.28 million and $1.63 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006835 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.