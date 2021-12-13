IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Achieves $93.08 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $93.08 million and $6.64 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.07 or 0.07961338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,851.21 or 0.99890432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,052,213,217 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,106,646 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

