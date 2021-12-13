iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Decreased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,740 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $25,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.69. 3,295,868 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.