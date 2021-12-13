iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. 277,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,537,815. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

