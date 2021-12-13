iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Trading Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28. 603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 133,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

