iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Gap Down to $66.87

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.87, but opened at $64.38. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 204,269 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

