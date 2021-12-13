iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $553,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.38 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.