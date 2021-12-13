iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $277.73 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.84 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.