iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 678,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,374,423 shares.The stock last traded at $468.35 and had previously closed at $472.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.28.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.